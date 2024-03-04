Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 19,065 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Edison International worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after buying an additional 196,616 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.66. 127,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

