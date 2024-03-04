Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,007 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.35. 347,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.55 and its 200 day moving average is $328.01. The stock has a market cap of $381.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

