Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,990 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 179.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

