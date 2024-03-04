Alps Advisors Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,801. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.55.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

