Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 489,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

