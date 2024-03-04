Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after buying an additional 131,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,828,000 after buying an additional 263,457 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,319,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 402,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LNG traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.34. 652,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.