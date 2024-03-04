Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Clearway Energy worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

CWEN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $21.60. 122,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,905. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 236.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

