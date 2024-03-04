Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,056 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 111.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.