Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

