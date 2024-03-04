Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Up 5.6 %

ALSAR stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

