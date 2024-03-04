Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

