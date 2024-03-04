Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of ALKT opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 449.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

