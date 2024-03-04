Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

