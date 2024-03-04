Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Alight accounts for 7.2% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Alight worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALIT

Alight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.09. 1,305,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.