Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180.74 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $180.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00019623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,055,708,138 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

