Alerus Financial NA Sells 632 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. 7,765,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,150,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

