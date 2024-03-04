Alerus Financial NA Sells 260 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.42. 21,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

