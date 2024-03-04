Alerus Financial NA Sells 256 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,741,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

