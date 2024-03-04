Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $113.51. 837,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

