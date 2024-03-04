Alerus Financial NA Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 116.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,522,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,015,000 after buying an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,287 shares of company stock worth $43,065,052 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.