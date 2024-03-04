Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 266,900 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period.

BHP stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,085. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

