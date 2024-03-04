Alerus Financial NA Acquires 3,939 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 319.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $622.84. The stock had a trading volume of 655,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average is $464.39. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $623.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

