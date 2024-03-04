Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

