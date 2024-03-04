Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,430 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sanmina worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

