Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $200.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.47. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.