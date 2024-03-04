Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 111,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $351.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.