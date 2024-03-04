Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,752 shares of company stock worth $148,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $86.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

