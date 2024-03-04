Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $103.30 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

