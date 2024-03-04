Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.25 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.