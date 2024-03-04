Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.18 Million Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

JJSF stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.17 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.81.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

