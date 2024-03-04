Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth $19,892,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in BILL by 2.2% in the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Get Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.