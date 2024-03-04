Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 142,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Neogen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

