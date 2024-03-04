Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $1,049.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.33. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.09.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

