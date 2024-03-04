Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 5,064 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $68.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

