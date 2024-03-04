Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,193 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $184.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

