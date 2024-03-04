Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $2.23 on Monday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 826.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

