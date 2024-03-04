Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EADSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.69. Airbus has a 12 month low of $122.82 and a 12 month high of $167.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

