Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Airbnb Price Performance

Insider Activity at Airbnb

ABNB opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,310,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,608,857 shares of company stock valued at $225,489,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

