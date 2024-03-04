Aion Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $731.82 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00143082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00019561 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

