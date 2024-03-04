AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 175.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 209.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 154,925 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the third quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 958.00 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

