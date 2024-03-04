AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$1,225,500.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 20,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$150,200.00.

On Friday, February 16th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 65,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,300.00.

On Friday, January 26th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.

AGF Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,872. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGF.B. CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

