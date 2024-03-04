AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$1,225,500.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 20,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$150,200.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 65,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,300.00.
- On Friday, January 26th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.
AGF Management Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,872. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on AGF.B
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.