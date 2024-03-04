AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AGCO

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

