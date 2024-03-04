AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up to $128.73

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $128.73, but opened at $135.00. AeroVironment shares last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 78,379 shares changing hands.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

