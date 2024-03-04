AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Up 0.5 %

AER stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

