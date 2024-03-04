aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.70

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. aelf has a market cap of $502.90 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001286 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,506,620 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

