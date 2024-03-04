Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,331 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $113.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $114.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

