Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in M.D.C. by 22.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in M.D.C. by 574.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in M.D.C. by 134.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in M.D.C. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

