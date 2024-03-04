Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,851 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $267.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $268.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $219.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

