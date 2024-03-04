Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,111 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

