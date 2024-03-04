Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

